video-shows-moment-doomed-plane-crashes-in-iran

January 9, 2020 | 10: 07am | Updated January 9, 2020 | 10: 08am

Horrifying video has emerged showing the moment a Ukraine International Air plane slammed into the ground southwest of Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

In the footage published by Iranian news outlet Raavi Online, a camera pointed at a building captures a blinding light as the Boeing 737 explodes, sending fiery debris flying everywhere.

The plane crashed moments after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Aboard the flight were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

On Thursday, a senior Ukrainian security official cited four theories for why the plane went down: a missile strike, a mid-air collision with a drone or “other flying object,” a blast from a terror attack and a technical failure leading to an engine explosion.

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, said: “The cause of the accident will not be discovered and announced until the black box is analyzed.”