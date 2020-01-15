video-shows-moment-a-storm-rips-the-roof-off-north-carolina-school-gym

January 15, 2020 | 11: 42am

Video footage captured the wild moment a storm ripped through a North Carolina school gym, tearing off the roof and sending children who had been playing running for their lives.

Seconds before the roof of the gymnasium at the Union Intermediate Elementary School in Clinton was sheared off Monday, totally wrecking the stage area, nearly two dozen students were playing and hanging out in the gym, the footage shows.

Then, the students can be seen bolting from the stage as ferocious winds blow back the curtain and cause debris to rain down as the roof and a wall get wiped out.

“We were playing basketball, and it just sounded like something exploded in there,” fifth-grader Chloe Brewer, one of three students who were injured during the mayhem, told NBC-affiliate WRAL-TV.

“I just turned around and was looking at the stage, and it just collapsed,” the youngster said, adding, “And then we started running, and something hit me from behind, and I fell down. And then the glass started breaking.”

The National Weather Service said that a “microburst” – or a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm – “was responsible for the damage that occurred” to the Sampson County school.

“Damage in the form of snapped and uprooted trees to the west of the school structure, along with the more significant roof uplift and partial outer wall collapse of the schools’ gymnasium occurred in a clear fan-like fashion,” the weather service said.

The school’s principal told WRAL-TV that the school had “no warning” of the chaotic weather event.

“It was just ‘bam,’” said principal Dondi Hobbs, who noted that had the storm hit on Tuesday afternoon, the gym would have been have been with 450 students for an assembly.

The injured students were hospitalized and released.