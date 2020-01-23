video-shows-leominster-high-school-student-slap-another-teen-in-class

A video that went viral shows a student slapping the face one of his classmates in a Leominster High School classroom, drawing blood and knocking him out of his chair.

Leominster police confirmed there was an assault and a criminal complaint was filed, but said they are unable to comment further due to the students’ ages.

Authorities confirmed with 7 News Boston that the school is suspending a 15-year-old sophomore who approached and slapped 14-year-old Hunter Gallant, and disciplining the student who captured the video.

“I had my headphones in, I had a pencil in my hand. I was just doing my homework and next thing you know he comes in and hits me,” Gallant told 7 News. “Everything just kinda rang for a second and I got back up.”

Gallant explained to the station that the incident stems from a feud between friend groups.

What really surprised Gallant about the attack, 7 News reported, was how quickly the video went viral after being posted on social media.

“It had a couple thousand views – probably around 10,000,” he told reporters. “Next thing you know it got taken down.”

Leominster Public Schools Superintendent Paula Deacon did not respond to requests for comment.