video-shows-elderly-man-coldly-shooting-housing-complex-worker

January 7, 2020 | 3: 43pm

A 93-year-old Las Vegas man angry over flooding in his apartment shot and wounded a maintenance worker in his housing complex, police said.

Robert Thomas can be seen in newly released police video wearing a black coat and hat as he walks into the leasing office of Vista Del Valle Apartments at around 9: 10 a.m. on Jan. 2 and pulls out a 9mm Glock 19.

A woman behind the front desk called authorities to report that an armed elderly man was inside the management “making verbal threats,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.

Moments later, the 5-foot-9, 130-pound nonagenarian blasted a round through the computer on the desk, which the dispatcher was able to hear over the phone, Zimmerman said.

Surveillance footage shows Thomas allowing the woman behind the desk to leave the office, before he shoots a seated maintenance worker in the leg, causing him to fall off the chair.

While the wounded man is down on the floor, the elderly man nonchalantly fires off another round at the man’s leg.

The footage then shows police storm the scene with one officer firing a single round at Thomas through the glass door of the office, shattering it.

Thomas was taken down to the ground by Officer Ronald Hornyak and placed in handcuffs.

Police said that the round that Hornyak fired went through the lapel of Thomas’ jacket, but did not strike him.

Thomas and the victim were taken to an area hospital where they were both treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The elderly gunman, who cops say has no criminal history, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a slew of charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and burglary with a gun.