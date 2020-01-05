video-of-sadhguru’s-answer-to-swara-bhaskar’s-questions-goes-viral

All you need to know about the CAA Protest













A video featuring Swara Bhaskar expressing her fear of missing her name in NRC and Sadhguru’s answer is going viral on social media. Many peopled shamed for lying after enjoying all the luxuries of the country.

Swara Bhaskar is one of the frontrunners of the anti-CAA protest. The actress was recently asked about whether is afraid of NRC. She replied, “Yes! I am afraid because I don’t have a degree. I don’t have a birth certificate. I don’t have papers of my father’s and grandfather’s land. What if my name goes missing from NRC?”

The video featuring her concern went viral with many trolling Swara Bhaskar for her ignorance and lie. They asked her she has been traveling to foreign countries all these years, paying income tax and has bank accounts. Without having any of the documents, how can she enjoy all the luxuries of life? An unknown person merged the video of her question and Sadhguru’s answer for it.

“This is for everybody. Both you and I have to register for it. They are giving you various options like birth certificate, school footprints, ration card, Aadhaar card and voters ID. If you can’t anyone of them, then who the hell are you? If you don’t have any of these things, then produce three witnesses, who know you over a period of time. If you don’t produce it too, who are you?” Sadhguru is seen asking and laughing in the video.

This merged video has been creating ripples on social media ever since it hit the internet. Many shared the clip and mocked Swara Bhaskar. Here is what people on Twitter saying about the actress hitting a new low of her life.

