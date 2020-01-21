video:-northern-ireland-roads-minister-mallon’s-official-car-caught-in-belfast-bus-lane

The Stormont roads minister was unaware her official car had driven into a Belfast bus lane to jump rush hour traffic, a spokesman insisted last night.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has dispensed with the usual fossil-fuelled ministerial car in favour of an electric one.

However, yesterday morning its driver used a bus lane to get past a queue of traffic. The white Nissan Leaf, with Ms Mallon in the back, was captured on camera nipping into a lane in north Belfast.

The car was spotted joining the traffic on the outside lane on the Shore Road just after Donegall Park Avenue at around 8.30am.

It slowed as if to join the queue of traffic before moving into the bus lane without indicating. In all, the minister’s car travelled almost 300 metres in the bus lane.

Officials said Ms Mallon was unaware of the indiscretion at the time as she was working on briefing papers.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “When making a left turn the driver mistakenly entered the bus lane too early.