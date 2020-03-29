video:-alia-bhatt-and-ranbir-kapoor-take-a-walk,-couple-moved-in-together?

|

Published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17: 29 [IST]

A video of Bollywood's much loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking a walk together in a building's compound are is going viral on the internet today. This video has led to speculations that Ranbir and Alia have moved in together during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). A sneakily shot video of Alia and Ranbir getting some exercise by taking a walk in a residential building compound with their dog was uploaded by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Alia is wearing a tank top with tights, whereas Ranbir is also in workout gear wearing a black vest with matching sweatpants. Check out the video – Some time back, when Alia uploaded a picture that was clicked by Ranbir, speculations about them having moved in together began. It was rumoured that the two of them had broken up but that picture put rumours to rest. Alia sister Shaheen Bhatt commented on the picture, "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then." Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor left a heart emoji comment. With regard to work, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Apart from the two of them, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.