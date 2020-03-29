video:-alia-bhatt-and-ranbir-kapoor-go-for-a-walk,-couple-moved-in-together?

|

Published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17: 29 [IST]

A video of Bollywood’s precious couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt going for a walk together in a building’s compound are is certainly going viral on the web today. This video has resulted in speculations that Ranbir and Alia have moved in together through the lockdown to avoid the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). A sneakily shot video of Alia and Ranbir benefiting from exercise by firmly taking a walk in a residential building compound making use of their dog was uploaded by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Alia is wearing a tank top with tights, whereas Ranbir can be in workout gear wearing a black vest with matching sweatpants. Browse the video – A while back, when Alia uploaded an image that has been clicked by Ranbir, speculations about them having moved in began together. It had been rumoured that each of them had split up but that picture put rumours to rest. Alia sister Shaheen Bhatt commented on the picture, “So he only takes bad pictures of ordinary people then.” Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor left a heart emoji comment. Pertaining to work, Alia and Ranbir will undoubtedly be seen sharing screen space for the very first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. From each of them apart, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmāstra TO HANDLE Another Delay? ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor WILL UNDOUBTEDLY BE Amused! Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif GET TOGETHER For Angrezi Medium