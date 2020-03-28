Victorious completed 10 successful years, Ariana Grande shares onset throwback pictures. Check them out here in this article.

Ariana Grande got successful in Entertainment industry after her show ‘Victorious.’ After this she turned to music industry and impressed others with her talent. ‘Victorius’ went on for four seasons before it ended on 2nd of February, 2013. Recently the show completed 10 years. On this anniversary Ariana Grande shared a throwback post on her Instagram account.

The post was captioned as:”ten years of victorious 🤍 daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but…. jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) …. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!”

Kourtney Kardashian gave a funny reply on the post:”We watch Cat Valentine daily over here. And I thought that was your real voice.”

Also Victoria Justice, who played an important character in the show, shared:”This show changed my life & I’m so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish.”

Along with this other cast members of the show like Daniella Monet, Matt Bennett, Liz Gillies, and Leon Thomas also shared some throwback pictures.”