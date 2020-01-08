victoria’s-secret-angel-izabel-goulart-shows-off-her-jump-rope-skills-in-barely-there-swimwear-[video]

Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation.Reuters

Izabel Goulart has still got it and she sure isn’t afraid to flaunt it. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to show off her skills with ba skipping rope.

It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. And we have to say, she looks gorgeous in the snaps. And the Brazilian beauty sent her 4.6M Instagram followers sent her fans into a tizzy when she shared a video. The 35-year-old cover girl was seen wearing a red string bikini as she jumped rope in an outdoor setting. And the catwalk queen even managed to do a 180 which showed off her backside as well.

The leggy wonder – who is of Portuguese and Italian descent – was exercising on a wood patio next to a long lap pool that had a pristine ocean and mature palm trees as its backdrop. The 5ft10in model wore round sunglasses and her long brunette tresses were worn down over her bare shoulders.

Izabel Goulart at Cannes 2019Instagram

Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret. It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

Izabel sure seems to be keeping in shape, her enviable figure was on full display as she showed off her prowess with the rope. The cancellation of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show sure doesn’t seem to be getting her down. You can check out the video here: