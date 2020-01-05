victoria’s-secret-angel-candice-swanepoel-poses-topless-in-gorgeous-social-media-snap-[photo]

Candice SwanepoelCandice Swanepoel Official Instagram (angelcandices)

Candice Swanepoel turned up the heat yet again with her recent Instagram post. The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a sultry snap of herself on social media. In the snap Candice and a friend can be seen posing topless in nothing more than bikini bottoms.

Candice Swanepoel can be seen giving the camera a seductive look. She looks gorgeous in the snap. The pic alone is proof as o why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. She captioned the pic: Excited to make new memories with people I love

Candice sure seems to be busy promoting her line of swimwear. Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.

Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New YorkReuters

Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: “It’s all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast.” Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: