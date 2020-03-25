victorian-horse-racing-rocked-by-covid-19-scare

Horse racing is one of the few sports that is still in action around the world, but it could be forced to end after fears a participant in Victoria was exposed to an individual who tested positive to COVID-19.

The participant travelled on a commercial flight recently which has since confirmed that a passenger on the flight tested positive to coronavirus.

As a result of the potential coronavirus exposure, the Sandown Hillside was called off on Wednesday after the first two races were run.

“Racing Victoria wishes to advise that racing has been suspended within Victoria today, with immediate effect, and tomorrow whilst a licensed participant undergoes testing for COVID-19,” a statement said.

“The participant has this afternoon been advised by health authorities that they were on the same flight as a confirmed case of COVID-19 when they travelled on 12 March 2020 prior to the introduction of strict COVID-19 protocols governing the conduct of racing in Victoria and the Federal Government’s announcements of 13 March 2020 restricting social gatherings.

Sandown Hillside (AAP)

“Also those people who have had close contact with the licensed participant are being contacted throughout this afternoon.”

The COVID-19 scare comes after Victorian jockeys were split last week, with the top 25 jockeys in the state advised not to ride in a bid to allow the sport to continue despite the outbreak.

Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson has maintained that racing would continue, despite most other sports around the world being forced to shut down due to the virus.

Since the All-Star Mile at Caulfield on March 14, all races have been run under lockdown conditions, before Racing Victoria introduced the jockey segregation rules last week.