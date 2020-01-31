victoria-line-delays:-severe-disruption-across-whole-line-after-fire-alert-at-finsbury-park

The latest headlines in your inbox

There are severe delays across the entire Victoria line this morning after a fire alert at Finsbury Park.

The station was evacuated shortly before 7am and the line suspended between King’s Cross St Pancras and Walthamstow Central.

Severe disruption is being reported across the rest of the line.

A TfL spokesman said: “London Underground tickets are accepted on Greater Anglia, Great Northern, London Overground, South Western Railway and Southeastern services.”





