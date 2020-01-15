victoria-hamilton-jokes-she-has-‘innate-need-to-kill-queen-mother’-in-every-job-after-the-crown-stint

Victoria Hamilton spent two years playing the Queen Mother in The Crown, delighting us every step of the way.

But, despite finding her time on the set of the Netflix show ‘wonderful’, the 48-year-old admitted she’s thrilled to be playing a character who is jumping on motorbikes and getting into the nitty gritty.

And she has certainly found it, sinking her teeth into new drama Cobra, as chief of staff Anna Marshall, starring opposite Robert Carlyle as the Prime Minister.

Chatting to Metro.co.uk about how the Sky drama differs from her Royal past, she joked: ‘I have an innate need to kill the Queen Mother in every job I do now until the day I die, I think.

‘There are certain things I do and I’m like – she’s definitely dead now.

‘As I’m hanging off the back of a motorbike. It’s just great to be doing something so different.

‘She was wonderful to play but I spent two years in a padded swim costume with fake boobs and a grey wig, so it’s quite nice to ride on the back of a motorbike.’

Fair play.

Victoria has played some incredibly bad-ass women in the past, and Anna is absolutely no different.

Speaking about feeling powerful in those roles, she continued: ‘I think you do to a certain degree. I think if you’re playing these parts and you don’t you’re in a bit of trouble.

‘I think one of the first things that hits you is the status of these people, the decisions that you’re making…’

Aside from taking over the monarchy and all things politics, she is hoping to conquer every single part of society next – and we wouldn’t put it past her.

Cobra is a six-part series, focusing on the British government during a time of crisis, which is something we know all about…

Victoria has been joined on the show by Robert Carlyle, Richard Dormer and David Haig, with Marsha Thompson and Lucy Cohu rounding up the cast.

Cobra begins on Sky One on 17 January.





