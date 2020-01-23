victoria-derbyshire-staff-livid-as-they-say-they-have-been-kept-in-the-dark-about-job-offers-and-future-at-bbc-amid-shock-axe-of-show

Staff were completely blindsided by the news the Victoria Derbyshire show was going to be axed and now face an uncertain future and a week ‘in limbo’ before learning of their fate at the BBC.

It was recently announced that the weekday current affair programme was being taken off air after five years, with host Victoria stating she was ‘devastated’ to learn of the news in The Times report.

The news was announced on Wednesday, with reports claiming the show had been cut by the publicly funded broadcaster due to costs.

‘Staff were completely blind to the announcement, with bosses telling 35 female staff they’re out of jobs,’ an insider tells Metro.co.uk in the wake of the news. ‘They’re completely shocked. It makes no sense.’

They added: ‘This is what the BBC says they want – women, diversity, and digital success. The figures are massive on digital. They’ve won awards.

‘It looks awful for male bosses to come into a room of women [and tell them they don’t have a job].’

The Victoria Derbyshire Show picked up a Bafta back in 2017 for its coverage of former footballers who had been sexually abused. Two years prior, Victoria was nominated for RTS presenter of the year along with producer Benjamin Zand, who was nominated in the young talent category.

Staff are as of yet to be offered jobs on alternative shows or departments, and they say it will be a further six days of anxious waiting until any further information will be confirmed by the Beeb.

‘They’re in limbo until next week, everyone feels horrible,’ the source continues. ‘They’re going ahead as normal.

‘Victoria has said she doesn’t want misery behind the scenes – she wants support.’

In the meantime, the dedicated staff are dumbfounded by the news, with the insider saying they need to ‘sit down and think’ about what their next movements are, adding: ‘They want to know how long they have a job for.’

It’s been suggested the news was ‘leaked by someone at the BBC’, but following the news, the staff still remain ‘hopeful’ public outcry may change BBC bosses’ minds.

BBC media editor Amol Rajan said via Twitter following the announcement: ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the show.

‘Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week.’

He continued: ‘The show won awards at the RTS and from Bafta. Victoria nominated for Best Presenter four years in a row – and won once.

‘Digital impact was huge. Show was designed to reach audiences the BBC struggles to connect with, and it did – online.’

Today Victoria told her 101,000 Twitter followers: ‘Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times).

‘I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years…’

In another post the 51-year-old added: ‘Breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do)…

‘I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.’

Francesca Unsworth, Director, BBC News and Current Affairs, sent an email on Thursday to all staff regarding the news.

In the email, obtained by Metro.co.uk, it was stated the decision to can the show ‘has not been easy’.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Over the last five years, the programme has delivered award-winning, distinctive journalism, exploring topics which the BBC has not traditionally covered. From its ground-breaking interviews on abuse in football to uncovering the complications caused by mesh implants and revealing failures in the tax credit system which affected working class women, the programme has championed important stories and fresh reporting talent,’ it stated.

‘This is exactly the type of journalism we need to continue, reaching audiences who are often under-served by the BBC, and we will be retaining some of the programme’s journalism roles to enable us to continue this work. We will outline further details of this next week.’

It continued: ‘However, audience behaviours are changing. Linear television viewing is declining, and as we progress with our £80m savings target, it is no longer cost-effective to continue producing the programme on television.

‘The show’s journalism makes a huge impact online, and we remain committed to building on that and giving those stories the widest possible audience across our outlets.

‘The people affected directly by this change have been informed of this proposal. This is part of a wider series of changes which we will be announcing next week. I know times of change are never easy and I want to thank you all for your professionalism throughout.’

It added: ‘Victoria is a hugely talented and engaging presenter and will continue to be a central part of the BBC News team.

‘She will be taking a wider role across our broadcast and digital output and will continue to lead on some of the high-profile audience events and original stories she has championed so effectively in recent years.

‘I would like to pay tribute to Victoria and her whole team who’ve worked so hard, and achieved such great results, over the past few years.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to the BBC for further comment, while Victoria Derbyshire Show airs Thursday at 10am on BBC Two.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Beyonce called out Fabolous for comparing her to Solange and it sounds brutal

MORE: Rylan-Clark Neal claims he ‘never knew’ Big Brother was getting axed – but is certain it’ll be back





