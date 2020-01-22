victoria-derbyshire-show-axed-after-five-years-as-part-of-cuts-to-bbc

The Victoria Derbyshire Show has been axed by the BBC after five years on the air.

The Bafta award-winning weekday current affair programme first landed in 2015 and has provided original stories, exclusive interviews and audience debates.

However, reports claim that the show has been cut by the publicly funded broadcaster due to costs.

BBC media editor Amol Rajan reported the news via Twitter, writing: ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the show.

‘Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week.’

He continued: ‘The show won awards at the RTS and from Bafta. Victoria nominated for Best Presenter four years in a row – and won once. Digital impact was huge. Show was designed to reach audiences the BBC struggles to connect with, and it did – online.’

The BBC has declined to comment.

More to follow.

