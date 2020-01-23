victoria-derbyshire-show-axe:-bbc-confirm-cancellation-in-staff-email-a-whole-day-after-news-breaks

The Victoria Derbyshire Show has been axed by the BBC, however, the network confirmed the cancellation to staff one whole day after the news broke.

On Wednesday afternoon, BBC media editor Amol Rajan tweeted the announcement, where he praised the host and her team.

It was reported that the show, which had been on air for five years, had been cut by the publicly funded broadcaster due to costs.

Since then, Victoria herself claimed to have only found out through the Times newspaper, adding she was ‘absolutely devastated’.

When approached by Metro.co.uk, the BBC said Francesca Unsworth, Director, BBC News and Current Affairs, sent an email on Thursday to all staff regarding the news.

It read: ‘I’m writing to confirm that we plan to end the Victoria Derbyshire programme on television, later this year.

‘This has not been an easy decision. Over the last five years, the programme has delivered award-winning, distinctive journalism, exploring topics which the BBC has not traditionally covered.

‘From its ground-breaking interviews on abuse in football to uncovering the complications caused by mesh implants and revealing failures in the tax credit system which affected working class women, the programme has championed important stories and fresh reporting talent.

‘This is exactly the type of journalism we need to continue, reaching audiences who are often under-served by the BBC, and we will be retaining some of the programme’s journalism roles to enable us to continue this work. We will outline further details of this next week.’

Turning her attention to the presenter herself, Francesca added: ‘Victoria is a hugely talented and engaging presenter and will continue to be a central part of the BBC News team.

‘She will be taking a wider role across our broadcast and digital output and will continue to lead on some of the high-profile audience events and original stories she has championed so effectively in recent years.

‘I would like to pay tribute to Victoria and her whole team who’ve worked so hard, and achieved such great results, over the past few years.

‘However, audience behaviours are changing. Linear television viewing is declining, and as we progress with our £80m savings target, it is no longer cost-effective to continue producing the programme on television.

‘The show’s journalism makes a huge impact online, and we remain committed to building on that and giving those stories the widest possible audience across our outlets.

She finished the email by writing: ‘The people affected directly by this change have been informed of this proposal. This is part of a wider series of changes which we will be announcing next week.

‘I know times of change are never easy and I want to thank you all for your professionalism throughout.’

After the news broke, Victoria spoke out on Twitter where she told her followers: ‘Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times). I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years…’

In another post, she added: ‘Breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do)…

‘I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.’

Fans of the show have since flooded her with support, with Rylan Clark-Neal writing: ‘You’re amazing at your job,’ while presenter Sian Williams said: ‘I’m really sorry Victoria. Good show with a great team – the manner in which you found out is shocking.’

