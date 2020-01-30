victoria-derbyshire-nominated-for-rts-award-as-issue-faces-axe

Victoria Derbyshire has earned a nomination on the RTS Tv Journalism Awards as the manner forward for her BBC programme hangs within the balance.

Derbyshire has been nominated for Community Presenter of the 12 months, alongside Emily Maitlis (Newsnight) and Tom Bradby (ITV Records).

Airing each and every weekday on BBC Two and BBC Records Channel, her programme has ben praised for covering tales which frequently recede unreported by the night news.

The apt Twitter narrative for the Victoria Derbyshire issue renowned the news with a thread highlighting a pair of of the programme’s top moments from the past 12 months. These embody her interview with Sally Challen and her chairing of a school room debate on LGBT teaching in colleges.

Congratulations to @vicderbyshire who has been nominated for RTS Records Presenter of the 12 months for the fifth 12 months in a row for her work on @VictoriaLIVE! And here is why: — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 30, 2020

On 22nd January, BBC Records Media Editor Amol Rajan presented on Twitter that the BBC intended to full the programme on account of budget cuts earlier this month, prompting a backlash on social media from followers and other media personalities attention-grabbing the choice.

1/ The Victoria Derbyshire Expose is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria + the (award-winning) journalism of the issue. Cost of doing it on linear channel when financial savings are main deemed too high. BBC declined to commentary ahead of an announcement next week — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 22, 2020

A petition on Swap.org asking the BBC to think again sits at better than 60,000 signatures on the time of writing.

Derbyshire has previously acknowledged that she came across out in regards to the BBC’s design to break her programme within the Times newspaper, asserting that she used to be “absolutely devastated.”