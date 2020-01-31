victoria-derbyshire-nominated-for-rts-award-after-indicate-is-axed-by-bbc

Victoria Derbyshire has been nominated for a Royal Tv Society (RTS) Award after her programme become axed by the BBC as a consequence of cuts.

Derbyshire, whose day-after-day most up-to-date affairs indicate is easy on the air, is up for community presenter of the twelve months on the RTS 2020 Tv Journalism Awards alongside Emily Maitlis for Newsnight, which is willing to additionally be struggling from announcement of the hot BBC cuts.

In a series of posts on Derbyshire’s programme’s ample Twitter myth, the information become neatly-known with examples of her work that led to the nomination.

“Congratulations to @vicderbyshire who has been nominated for RTS Recordsdata Presenter of the Year for the Fifth twelve months in a row for her work on @VictoriaLIVE! And here is why,” the first put up said.





The social media myth went on to specialize in her come upon with anti-feminist YouTuber and Ukip member Carl Benjamin “on his comments about Jess Phillips MP”, as neatly as her dialogue with “men who occupy lost relations to knife crime”.

A video clip of her interview with Sally Challen – the first lady to occupy her waste conviction quashed below coercive control regulations – become shared, as neatly a chat with the daddy of a sufferer of the paedophile Vanessa George, a lecture room debate she hosted about LGBT teaching in colleges, and a dialogue with younger boy Lewis Fowler, who ran into a lamppost and injured his nose in a elaborate to fulfill his hero Mo Salah.

The Newsnight Twitter myth additionally neatly-known Maitlis’ nod as neatly as diversified nominations for the programme after it become published that there’ll likely be a low cost in the choice of movies produced by the flagship political programme as fraction of the BBC’s heed-slicing drive.

Victoria Derbyshire with the Bafta for Simplest Recordsdata Coverage in 2017 (PA Archive/PA Pictures)



Newsnight has been nominated in six categories, together with the presenter prize for Maitlis, the day-after-day recordsdata programme of the twelve months award, and scoop of the twelve months and interview of the twelve months for his or her Prince Andrew interview.

The nomination for Derbyshire came after she condemned the BBC’s claim her indicate become being pulled since it failed to grow its dwell target audience.

The presenter, who previously published that she stumbled on her indicate become being axed when it become reported in a newspaper, tweeted for the interval of a briefing to BBC workers regarding the cuts to a recordsdata division as fraction of a heed-reduction drive on Wednesday.

She wrote: “we were NEVER asked to grow the linear Tv target audience. Ever. We were asked to grow our digital target audience – we did – our digi figures are wide (our a success digital figures seem like an wretchedness to those making the decisions).” [sic]





She added: “Our remit after we were living up: 1. Customary journalism 2. Reaching underserved audiences 3. Rising the digital figures We completed all 3.”

Derbyshire, 51, additionally posted an image of a show disguise from the presentation, entitled Modernising BBC Recordsdata, which she said become being streamed to workers in diversified areas in the BBC.

She told her followers: “Head of internal comms true said to us all, ‘skills and relax’.”

Victoria Derbyshire Display disguise Axed As BBC Tries To Achieve Money



An on-line petition calling for the corporation to reverse its chance to crop the programme has obtained bigger than 55,000 signatures.

Derbyshire’s indicate began in 2015 and broadcasts continue to exist BBC Two and the BBC Recordsdata channel every weekday from 10am.

The programme obtained a Bafta in 2017 and has been nominated for several awards, together with the RTS presenter prize.

With reporting by Press Affiliation.​