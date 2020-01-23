victoria-derbyshire-looks-like-she-means-business-as-she-leaves-the-bbc-after-show-cancellation

Victoria Derbyshire was spotted leaving BBC Broadcasting House in London after it was announced that her show is being cancelled.

The presenter dressed like she meant business in a polka dot dress and a fierce yellow coat, as she put on a brave face following the news.

She teamed her outfit with trainers as she was seen leaving the studio after it was confirmed her show was being taken off the air as a result of cuts at the BBC.

The show, which had run for five years, was confirmed to be cancelled with BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan confirming on Twitter: ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the show.

‘Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week.’

He continued: ‘The show won awards at the RTS and from Bafta. Victoria nominated for Best Presenter four years in a row – and won once.

‘Digital impact was huge. Show was designed to reach audiences the BBC struggles to connect with, and it did – online.’

Victoria told her followers: ‘Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times).

‘I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years…

‘Breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do)…

‘I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.’





