victoria-derbyshire-declares-‘i’m-still-here’-in-defiant-statement-after-bbc-axes-show-after-five-years

Victoria Derbyshire opened her show with the defiant message that she’s ‘still here and won’t give up’ after it was announced the series will be axed after five years.

As part of cuts to the BBC, the Victoria Derbyshire Show was revealed to be being culled as part of a major shake up for the series.

But keeping her head high, Victoria declared on today’s show:

‘Good morning and welcome to the programme. We are still here, telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

‘And you know what? We don’t give up.’

BBC media editor Amol Rajan reported the show was ending on Twitter, writing: ‘The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the show.

‘Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week.’

He continued: ‘The show won awards at the RTS and from Bafta. Victoria nominated for Best Presenter four years in a row – and won once. Digital impact was huge.

‘Show was designed to reach audiences the BBC struggles to connect with, and it did – online.’

At the time of the show’s axe, the show was reaching an average of just 186,000 viewers – buried by its major rival This Morning, which averaged just under a million at 991,000.

The Bafta award-winning weekday current affair programme first landed in 2015 and has provided original stories, exclusive interviews and audience debates.

In 2017, it won a BAFTA for its coverage of former footballers who had been sexually abused.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: X Factor star brands Victoria Derbyshire ‘out of her depth’ in rant

MORE: Victoria Derbyshire secretly marries Mark Sandell in low-key wedding after 15 years together





