victoria-derbyshire-‘absolutely-devastated’-at-show’s-axe-and-claims-she-wasn’t-even-told-about-it

Victoria Derbyshire has claimed she didn’t know her show was being axed by the BBC.

It was recently announced that The Victoria Derbyshire show was being taken off air after five years.

And now the host herself has spoken out, after being left ‘absolutely devestated’ by the news.

She wrote on Twitter: ‘Absolutely devastated at the plan to end our programme (which I first learned about in yesterday’s Times). I’m unbelievably proud of what our team and our show have achieved in under 5 years..

‘Breaking tonnes of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio & TV news progs just don’t reach (which we were asked to do); & smashing the digital figures (which we were asked to do) …

‘I’m gutted particularly for our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love ‘em. And for all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.’

