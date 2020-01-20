victoria-beckham-teases-husband-david-for-laying-out-his-clothes-as-they-take-over-paris-fashion-week

Victoria Beckham took her revenge on hubby David Beckham by teasing him for laying out his clothes for the next day after he laughed at her for her endless selfies.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to share a very neat photo of David’s carefully prepared outfit for his next outing and, frankly, we’re impressed.

Her snap included his shirt and jumper folded into one pile with his headband, socks, hat on another.

The floor had his trainers and a Louis Vuitton bag of more socks and jumpers.

What we want to know is if the former footballer is planning to wear his cap with the headband.

She captioned the story: ‘How sweet how @davidbeckham… Lays all his clothes out for the morning’ along with a crying with laughter emoji.

Looking that good comes with responsibilities, we’re assuming.

David recently posted a few videos of his wife of 21 years attempting to take the perfect selfie.

Posh Spice was secretly filmed trying out different angles to get the ultimate shot on her phone.

We’re talking pouts, hair flips, a bit of jumper adjusting… the works.

David’s really done a number on her there.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

VB’s poses were so distracting that poor Dave couldn’t tear his eyes away from her to watch The Crown on his iPad.

The star posted the clips on his Instagram Stories and wrote gleefully: ‘Not sure what to concentrate on The Crown or my wife trying to get the perfect selfie.’

He added: ‘It’s the gift that keeps giving.’

The duo have been in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week which is why prepared outfits might be a good idea.

Earlier this week they were front row and centre at the Dior show and even got to sit next to Kate Moss and Tyga.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows Paris Fashion Week who’s boss with husband David Beckham

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham look loved up as they join Kate Moss at Dior fashion show





