victoria-beckham-shows-paris-fashion-week-who’s-boss-with-husband-david-beckham

Victoria Beckham showed us who’s boss as she stepped out in bright green trousers while strolling through Paris with husband David Beckham.

The fashion designer made her statement while joining footballer David for Men’s Fashion Week in the French capital.

Posh Spice had all eyes on her while showing off flared green trousers (from her pre-collection, of course) and a pastel yellow turtle neck.

She prepared for a day of fashion fun with a long checkered coat to complete the bold look.

Hubby David looked like the ultimate cool kid as he rocked a leather jacket with mustard trousers and a folded beanie.

His large-framed glasses converted the look from biker to screenplay writing model.

Even when they’re dressed completely different from each other, the couple’s looks always seem to match.

On Saturday, Victoria shared her getting ready process with a glamorous selfie.

The former Spice Girl sat in front of the mirror wearing a comfy gown while her hairstylist got to work on her hair.

Getting hair and make-up done is a long process so it’s no surprise she had a glass of wine to pass the time.

She captioned the post: ‘Multitasking in Paris [wine glass emoji’ #VBInTheChair @victoriabeckhambeauty x Kisses VB’.

The night before, Victoria, 45, joined David, 44, for a stylish break to watch the Dior AW20 runway show at Fashion Week.

Both looked extremely loved up as they sat by Kate Moss to admire the new styles.

The pair were joined by eldest son Brooklyn for the quick getaway, to celebrate pal Kim Jones’ latest collection.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a snap of herself and the dad-of-four as they headed out in the French capital.

‘Kisses from Paris x We love u @mrkimjones good luck!! @dior #DiorWinter20 x VB,’ she captioned the shot while tagging son Brooklyn, who blessed us with the cute photo.

Pictures from the bash also showed the couple cosying up to one another, before taking their rightful places on the front row alongside their eldest son, as well as Kate and Tyga.

Well, you can’t get more diverse than that.





