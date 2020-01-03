victoria-beckham-‘doesn’t-think-she’s-beautiful’-now-that-she’s-getting-older

Victoria Beckham has confessed she doesn’t think she’s beautiful now that she’s growing older.

The fashion designer, 45, has been accepting her for how she is – imperfections and all.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the former Spice Girl revealed: ‘Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have.

‘I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually, I’m all right.’

We could all take a lesson from Posh Spice.

Victoria doesn’t let her negative thoughts get in the way of her daily life as she’s got a gorgeous family and business to support.

‘I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion,’ she said. ‘So I love going to work. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on.

‘Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London – at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days.’

We already know the Beckhams are the ultimate family after seeing their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Not only did the Beckhams welcome a new addition to the family, little puppy Sage, but they then got to spend the holidays in their cottage in the Cotswolds.

Victoria’s oldest son, Brooklyn, 20, invited his girlfriend Nicola Peltz to celebrate the new decade with the rest of the family.

David and Victoria threw a lavish party for all their family and friends which included a fireworks display and fun games for everyone.

David was seen carrying eight-year-old Harper on his shoulders as they all watched the fireworks display.

Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, had a blast as they hung out with their friends and Grandma Sandra Beckham.

The February issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from 3 January 2020.





