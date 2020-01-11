victoria-beckham-‘deeply-saddened’-as-she-pays-tribute-to-late-friend-ed-filipowski

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to her late friend Ed Filipowski after he passed away at the age of 58.

The co-chairman and chief strategist of public relations fashion agency KCD died at his home in New York on Friday morning after complications following a recent surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a photo of Ed, writing she was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn that he had died.

‘This is heartbreaking. So deeply saddened to hear that Ed Filipowski passed away today,’ she wrote.

‘He was the kindest man and an incredible force in the industry. I am so lucky he was an integral part of my extended VB team family for many years.’

She added: ‘RIP Ed. I will miss you. Sending love to his family and all at @kcdworldwide x.’

As fans took to the comments to send condolences, one wrote: ‘I’m sorry for this news. Rest In Peace.’

‘May he rest in peace,’ another comment read.

KCD had earlier confirmed the news of Ed’s passing in a statement shared to Instagram, saying: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of passing of our beloved co-chairman and chief strategist Ed Filipowski.

‘He leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit, and we will forever be grateful for his visionary leadership.’

Ed arrived at KCD when it was called Keeble Cavaco and Duka, two years after it was founded in 1984.

When its co-founders John Duka and Kezia Keeble died in 1989 and 1990 respectively, he inherited the company and worked alongside Paul Cavaco, renaming the firm to KCD in 1993 after Paul left to join Harper’s Bazaar.

Ed supported the fashion industry’s transformation from a network of small, independently run brands into a global business. Throughout his career, he also worked and helped further the careers of John Galliano, Donatella Versace and Tom Ford, among many others.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Netflix’s You: Penn Badgley finds it ‘shockingly simple’ to play ‘creepy’ serial killer Joe

MORE: Love Island’s Laura Whitmore power poses and is ready for action after teasing bombshell in new series





