victoria-beckham-boasts-about-loving-pricey-ezekiel-bread-found-in-the-bible,-but-what’s-the-beckhams’-deal-when-it-comes-to-religion?

Victoria Beckham has found a new love in her life and it comes in the carb-form of Ezekiel 4:9 bread.

The bread is taken directly from the scriptures, with a passage from the book of Ezekiel actually penning down the recipe to make such bread.

It reads: ‘Take also unto thee wheat, and barley, and beans, and lentils and millet, and spelt and put them in one vessel.’

VB seems to be a big fan and has switched her everyday family bread to its religious substitute, slathering on smashed avocado and telling her Instagram followers that even her kids are loving it too.

Ezekiel bread is made using sprouted organic grains and pulses and its low in calories – making it a healthy alternative to your usual white loaf, thanks to containing multiple vitamins too.

The flour-less and low glycemic carb doesn’t exactly come cheap, though, at just under £6 a loaf.

So is it purely just a way of Victoria getting her family to kick the carbs for a healthier option or has she been sucked in by its religious background?

The Beckhams and their religious beliefs can be a little confusing.

The couple got married in an Anglican church back in 1999 and they’ve since had all their children christened, with Cruz and Harper being baptised just before Christmas.

Did we mention their godparents include Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony?

Brooklyn, 20, and 17-year-old Romeo were baptised way back when in 2003 and Victoria and David reportedly wanted their youngest kids Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, to embrace Christianity by being christened too.

They felt that now was the ‘right time to do so’, with a source telling Heat! magazine that the christening came as a bit of a ‘surprise’ to friends, but Victoria decided it was ‘very important’.

They said: ‘Vic can’t believe she never got around to the two youngest [being christened] – and now it’s a pressing matter, as Cruz is 14 and she’s worried he won’t want to do it when he gets much older.’

David, meanwhile, has said in the past that he wasn’t brought up to follow a certain religion and ‘isn’t deeply religious’, despite some thinking he might be because of his tattoos.

A lot of Becks’ inkings have a religious nature and are expressive of the former footballer’s spiritual side.

On the right-hand side of his torso he has an image of Jesus Christ with a bloodied back and wearing a crown of thorns on his head on the way to his crucifixion.

The image is of a famous religious painting, Man Of Sorrows by Matthew R Brooks, and Beckham had it tattooed after his grandfather passed away in 2009.

A source at the time told Daily Mirror: ‘David has an appreciation of religious art and iconography and the new tattoo reflects that.’

He also has a lengthy passage from the bible tattooed across the right side of his rib cage, as well as a series of proverbs across his body and the phrase ‘pray for me’ etched onto his right wrist.

David has a huge cross and wings on his back, another religious tattoo to symbolise him being the protector of his family, but then taking on other faiths, he also has an ancient Chinese proverb running down his left side.

It says: ‘Death and life have determined appointments. Riches and honour depend upon heaven.’

On his left arm, he has, ‘I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine,’ written in Hebrew, while Victoria has the same across her neck and back to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

Speaking to Esquire about liking religious tattoos, David said: ‘People look at my tattoos and the majority of them are religious images, so people think, “Oh, he must be very religious.”

‘I respect all religions, but I’m not a deeply religious person. I try to live life in a right way, respecting other people. I wasn’t brought up in a religious way but I believe there’s something out there that looks after you.’





