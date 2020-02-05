Victoria Beckham Beauty has launched its first-ever serum .. And it's a game-changer

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

She’d had a few flirtations with beauty before but it was Victoria Beckham’s 2016 collaboration with Estée Lauder which truly propelled her to dizzying heights of popularity among beauty insiders.

Her debut line with the conglomerate – two more closely followed – sold out twice in the UK upon its release and left eager fans gasping for more of the glow-inducing products (who could forget the cult-Morning Aura highlighter?)

And so her foray into the world of beauty began.

In September, the indefatigable founder launched her eponymous beauty brand – Victoria Beckham Beauty – in partnership with Sarah Creal — the former head of global make-up marketing and product development at Estée Lauder, and the woman who worked closely with her on that first beauty collection.

“The bar was high for me, the bar was high for Victoria. She only wants the best and she’s not going to put something out as something that she wouldn’t use,” 50-year-old Creal tells the Standard.

Following the launch of its make-up during London Fashion Week came the brand’s first skincare product: a moisturiser in collaboration with none other than Professor Augustinus Bader – one of the most googled names in beauty – and the stem cell scientist responsible for the two cult-moisturisers adored by A-Listers and beauty insiders alike.

The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser is a hybrid product which not only ​imparts a glow, but also repairs the skin, and contains some of the most advanced skincare technology, courtesy of Professor Bader’s ground-breaking TFC8 technology, which is a patented, high-tech complex of 40 different molecules. TFC8 is short for ‘Trigger Factor Complex 8’.

Creal candidly adds, “there are so many brands which have gone to Professor Bader but with Victoria, they were like ‘absolutely yes’, because if you’re close enough to Victoria, you know how authentically purposeful and sincere she is.”

Following hot on the heels of the pair’s Moisturiser is the newly-launched Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, the first serum to contain Professor Bader’s cell-renewing technology.

“I’ve been doing product development for a very long time and one of the things that I have been shocked by is the lack of innovation in the serum category. A lot of people really don’t know that that is the case,” Creal explains.

The Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum not only harnesses Professor Bader’s TFC8 complex – in a very high concentration – it also contains fragmented hyaluronic acid (to hydrate), niacinamide (to soothe and help prevent blemishes), vitamin E (to protect against pollution and environmental damage) and olive fruit extract (which helps to combat the effects of blue lights from digital devices).

Beckham and Creal entered negotiations with Bader and his team on February 6 2019 and, according to Creal, “the whole deal and conversation was done within about an hour because we knew and they knew that it all made sense.”

And the results speak for themselves. 90 per cent of people felt that their skin felt calmed after 6 weeks of use, 96 per cent of people felt that the serum hydrated their skin immediately after use and 97 per cent noticed a significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles immediately after use.

Sustainability, Creal insists, is of paramount importance for the brand. “We are so not perfect, it’s impossible to be perfect, but I can tell you that we are so hell bent on being sustainable.”

Hell bent indeed: the packaging of the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is 100 per cent recyclable. The bottle itself is made of recyclable glass and is packaged in a post-consumer waste carton, which is then shipped in a biodegradable foam which can then be dissolved under running water or disposed in compost.

With the make-up and skincare boxes now ticked, what’s next for Victoria Beckham Beauty? Creal remains tight-lipped but promises that what’s coming is exciting and that both her and Beckham have their “eyes on the prize.”

The Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is available to buy now for £180.