victor-lindelof-rates-manchester-united’s-youngsters-against-wolves

Victor Lindelof has praised Manchester United’s youngsters after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a heavily rotated side for Saturday’s goalless draw against Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils made seven changes from their last outing – a Premier League defeat to Arsenal – with the likes of Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood all in the starting XI.

There was still a smattering of experience in the side to compliment that youth, with Lindelof keeping his place in the back-line, and the Swede liked what he saw from United’s next generation.

Asked how United’s younger-looking side fared, Lindelof told MUTV: ‘I think every time our young players get a chance they show their qualities and they worked really, really hard.

‘It’s always fun to see them on the pitch.

‘We had a bit of experience as well with Nemanja [Matic] and Juan [Mata] there in the middle, and Ash [Young] was back as well.

‘So I think it was a good mix today. But like I say, the young players did a good job.’

On the performance, he continued: ‘It’s a tough place to come to, we knew that. Obviously we wanted to win the game but today we got a draw and we just have to be ready for the next tie.

‘It’s always a goal for us to keep a clean sheet, because we know our attacking players can score goals.

‘So our job is to keep it tight there in the back and not to concede any goals. That’s what we did, but unfortunately we did not score any goals so it’s a bit of a mixed feeling.’

United have no time to dwell on their performance against Wolves, with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against fierce rivals Manchester City coming up on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Manchester United’s late arrivals and digs out Wolves dressing room

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Brandon Williams for his display against Adama Traore in Manchester United’s draw with Wolves





