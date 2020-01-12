victims-waiting-up-to-three-years-for-justice-amid-cuts

Victims of crime are having to wait up to three years for offenders to be sentenced as the length of time it takes to bring a criminal to justice has soared by more than a third in the past decade.
Policing cuts, the virtual scrapping of police bail and problems dealing with the disclosure of digital evidence mean officers are taking longer than ever to pass evidence to prosecutors.
Even when investigations are complete, trials are being further delayed because resources at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and in the court system have also been slashed.
While the most serious offences, such as murder and terrorism, continue to be dealt with in a relatively timely manner, other cases, including burglary, rape and domestic violence are taking much longer to prosecute.
In 2010, police and prosecutors took an average of 392 days to bring a suspect to justice, from the date an offence was committed to the point at which they were sentenced. By 2016-17 that figure had risen to 600 days, falling back slightly to 533 days last year.
But the picture varies widely with the average time in some regions as high as two years and eight months.
Analysis of Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data by The Daily Telegraph, revealed that cases at Salisbury Crown Court were subject to the longest delays, taking on average 960 days from offence to sentence, while Shrewsbury Crown Court took, on average, 792 days.
The Old Bailey usually takes about 608 days to complete the process.
Concern over the length of time suspects were being held on police bail led to the introduction in 2017 of released under investigation (RUI) status.
But rather than speed up the process, it has had the opposite effect.
John Apter, the chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said RUI had been a “huge disaster”.
He told The Telegraph: “What might seem like a simple investigation can take a long time for the police to complete, because they might be waiting for cyber evidence or forensics, which can take weeks or even months.”
Alex Mayes, from Victim Support, said the charity was “deeply concerned” about the delays.
“Long waits for trial are not only stressful for victims and witnesses but they also have the potential to undermine the justice system itself,” he said.
“They may result in victims no longer supporting the prosecution, or deciding not to engage with the criminal justice system in the future. The new government must work to ensure that these long waiting times are addressed as a matter of urgency.”
A government spokesman said: “We are working hard to reduce the time it takes for cases to go through the courts and waiting times are at their lowest in four years, despite an increasingly complex caseload including more historical offences.”