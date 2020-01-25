Victims to get Omagh bomber’s share of Co Louth family home

A Real IRA leader’s share of the family home is to be transferred to the victims of the Omagh bombing, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Liam Campbell was found by the High Court in Belfast to have been the officer commanding the Real IRA on the day of the atrocity and to have coordinated the car bombing.

Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, died in the massacre on August 15, 1998. More than 200 people were injured.

Latest property documents show that his 50% ownership of his family home in Upper Faughart, Co Louth, has been cancelled and has been transferred to Chris Lehane of the Irish Insolvency Office – the person designated with taking property from bankruptees and giving them to creditors.

Lawyers for the Omagh families drove three of the bombers into bankruptcy last year after they failed to pay compensation awarded to the victims in a groundbreaking lawsuit.

The three – Liam Campbell of Upper Faughart, Co Louth; Michael McKevitt of Blackrock, Co Louth, and Colm Murphy of Jordan’s Corner, Ravensdale, Co Louth – were declared bankrupt in Dublin’s High Court after failing to collectively pay the £1.6m.

McCue and Partners, the firm representing the Omagh families, then began chasing the assets of the three men, culminating in the transfer of Liam Campbell’s assets to the Republic’s bankruptcy receiver.