victim’s-dad-becomes-unlikely-friends-with-father-of-terrorist-who-killed-her-at-bataclan

A father whose daughter was killed in the Bataclan terror attack said the dad of her killer is not to blame for the heinous crime.

Georges Salines’ 28-year-old daughter Lola was one of 90 people killed while enjoying a music gig at the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris on November 13, 2015.

Azdyne Amimour’s son Samy, who was the same age as his victim, was one of three suicide bombers who forced their way into the packed venue and detonated the devices which killed Lola.

Both fathers have one thing in common – the indescribable grief of losing a child and the desperation to understand what drove Samy and his jihadist peers to carry out the crimes.

This shared pain has led to the fathers forming an unlikely bond and even writing a book, Il Nous Reste Les Mots (We Still Have Words).

Mr Amimour, 72, contacted Mr Salines three years ago asking to meet up in a Parisian café and talk about their ‘mutual experience’.

Mr Salines, 62, told Good Morning Britain: ‘I have to admit I was a little bit surprised and even worried but I had already met some other jihadists and I knew the experience.

‘I really had no reason to treat him like a guilty man simply because his son had done such terrible things.

‘It’s very difficult to pinpoint in the raising or education he gave his son Sammy, any obvious mistake which could explain why his son became a terrorist. He doesn’t fit the cliché of a jihadist’s parent.

‘In himself he feels a sense of guilt but he can’t identify what he should’ve done differently.’

Mr Amimour’s son Samy was one of 10 suspects who carried out the attacks across the French capital, killing a total of 130 people and injuring several hundreds more.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks – suspected to have been led by Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud – which took place at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall, and various restaurants and bars in popular nightlife spots.

More than four years on from the attack, Mr Amimour still does not understand what drove his son to commit the atrocities and believes he was manipulated to such a degree that he too became a ‘victim’.

The father said he did his best to try and save his son from extremism and even used smugglers to get into Syria to try and track him down.

‘I felt like I had a zombie in front of me,’ he told the ITV breakfast show. ‘He didn’t speak, he was a little bit in the clouds. I stayed for four days.

‘He couldn’t resist this manipulation. This is also why I think he is a victim.’

Mr Salines has received considerable abuse for making friends with his daughter’s killer’s father.

But after getting to know him, Mr Salines said he does not blame Samy’s crimes on his new friend’s parenting and urged others not to ‘push all Muslims in the same corner with terrorists’.

Mr Salines added that the pair’s unusual friendship and writing the book has helped him better understand the motive behind the attack.

He added: ‘Terrorists are very rare fortunately. I think a major mistake in our fight against terrorism would be to push all Muslims in the same corner with terrorists, if we did that we would facilitate the job of the bad people who want to recruit new soldiers for jihad.

‘It’s very important to be inclusive and talk to muslims. It’s one of the reasons I accepted to do this book, to show an example of dialogue.

‘If I can speak with azdyne amimour then any French person can speak with his muslim neighbour.’

Speaking about his daughter, Mr Salines described Lola as a ‘very lively and joyous young woman’ who was ‘very generous and caring’, adding she had lots of friends.

He said she loved her job in publishing children’s books and ‘enjoyed life very much’.

The book the pair have written about their grief ends with two emotive letters from the fathers.

Mr Amimour repeatedly begs Lola for forgiveness and said he is continuously searching for the reasons why he failed as a father, while Mr Salines simply asks Samy why.