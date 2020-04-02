vicky-kaushal-says-he-will-meet-his-loved-ones-soon-after-lockdown;-does-that-include-katrina-kaif?

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 20: 42 [IST]

The 21 day lockdown period in India to prevent the spread of Coronavirus has turned lives upside down. Like most of us, celebrities too are fantasizing about what they will do once the lockdown is over. Vicky Kaushal says the first thing he will do after the lockdown is to go meet his loved ones. This has left many fans wondering whether his plans include meeting Katrina Kaif, his rumoured girlfriend. In a video interview with Rajeev Masand, Vicky was asked what the first thing he will do post lockdown is. He replied, "I am going to take my car out and meet my loved ones," he added. When Rajeev cheekily asked, "Any one in particular?" Vicky didn't let out much but replied, "I like that tone." We really wonder who his list of loved ones includes. Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, as they are frequently spotted at industry events. However, the two have never admitted to anything. Talking about how the outbreak of Coronavirus and the lockdown have taken away all excuses for not spending time with one's family. He said, "Counting all those little joys that you missed out on, and you always blamed on the rat race of the world. Right now, nature's giving you that chance, taking away that 'bahana'." Recently, Vicky donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations. He joined a large list of celebrities to do so, including Katrina, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others. With regard to work, the actor will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh who assassinated General O'Dwyer who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and is scheduled for release on January 15, 2021.