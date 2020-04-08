vicky-kaushal,-parineeti-chopra,-ananya-panday-&-others-click-beautiful-pictures-of-supermoon

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11: 23 [IST]

While our Bollywood celebrities are homebound due to the nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19, night last, many of them displayed their photography skills because they clicked beautiful pictures of the supermoon. For individuals who ain’t aware, the supermoon occurs once the moon at perigee, that is once the moon is near its closest indicate the planet earth in its elliptical orbit. Basking in the moonlight, many of our B-town folks took with their respective social media marketing handles to talk about breathtaking pictures. Vicky Kaushal posted an image of the Mumbai skyline because the big moon shone on the skyscrapers. He captioned his click, “View tonight. #supermoon. (sic) While netizens were all hearts on the stunning picture, the actor’s younger brother posted a comment that read, “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai. (sic)” Parineeti Chopra posted an image of the supermoon in the night time sky and wrote, “Whattawow. (sic)” Well, we totally trust that. Sharing an image of the moon, Ananya Panday posted on her behalf Instagram story, “In my own defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.(sic)” Aayush Sharma too, wowed everyone along with his photography skills and posting this picture wrote, “Beneath the moonlight. (sic)” “Pink super moon spotting from the garden! And the constellation of Virgo on our star gazer app. Although ideal viewing amount of time in india is 8: 05 am on the 8 th of April, don’t believe much is likely to be noticeable to the naked eye at that hour!, (sic)” wrote Lara Dutta as she shared this mindblowing picture. Dia Mirza also, was all praise for the supermoon and shared this picture on her behalf Instagram story. Abhimanyu Dassani treated his fans with a mesmerizing video of the supermoon on his Instagram story and captioned it as, “Speaking with the moon tonight. (sic)” Pranutan Bahl shared a number of pictures of the supermoon and wrote, “Looking at the night time sky is my favourite move to make. Is so beautiful tonight! (sic)” COVID-19 Relief: Salman Khan Begins Money Transfer For Bollywood’s Daily Wage Earners Shefali Shah ISN’T COVID-19 Positive; Delhi Crime Actress Says Her Facebook Account Was Hacked