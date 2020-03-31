vicky-kaushal-donates-rs-1-crore-to-pm-cares-&-maharashtra-cm-relief’s-fund-to-combat-covid-19

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 12: 26 [IST]

Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, our reel life heroes are turning real as they are stepping forward to help the Government of India by providing financial help in this time of crisis. After the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to contribute to ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM-CARES Fund), Bollywood stars have been actively supporting this cause. The latest celebrity to lend a helping hand is Vicky Kaushal. The Uri actor has donated Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. Vicky took to his Instagram page to share a note that read, “While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.” He further wrote, “We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona’. Last night, Vicky’s good friend Katrina Kaif announced that she will be donating to the PM- CARES and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. However, she didn’t disclose the amount. Meanwhile, Vicky’s Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt too, pledged her contributions to the PM-CARES and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, “At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat covid-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe. I also pledge contributions to the PM-CARES and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a gesture of my support.” (sic) Speaking about the film fraternity, other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Bhushan Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and others have also donated towards COVID-19 relief. Coronavirus Aid: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Donate To Multiple Organizations And NGOs Coronavirus Aid: Kartik Aaryan Contributes Rs 1 Crore To PM-CARES Fund, Urges Fans To Help