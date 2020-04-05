vettaiyaadu-vilaiyaadu-2:-that-is-once-the-kamal-haasan-gautham-menon-project-hits-the-theaters!

|

Published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 23: 43 [IST]

Kamal Haasan, the senior actor is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Gautham Menon once more. The duo is joining hands for the sequel of these 2006-released crime thriller, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. Recently, the sources near to the project revealed some interesting information regarding the shooting and release of the project, which includes been titled Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. Based on the reports, Kamal Haasan and Gautham Menon were initially likely to kickstart the project by the start of July 2020. But, the shooting of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is currently postponed because of the coronavirus crisis. The team is currently likely to start the main photography of the ambitious project by the finish of August or beginning of September 2020.