veterinary-pharmacist-found-dead-in-bull-pen-of-arabian-horse-farm-as-police-arrest-26-year-old-man-on-suspicion-of-murder

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a veterinary pharmacist was found dead in a bull pen at an Arabian horse farm in Devon.

Katherine Bevan, 53, was discovered at Combe Farm in Gittisham, near Honiton on January 3, but police only launched a murder investigation after a post mortem last Saturday.

She is understood to have worked there as a volunteer, caring for her horse, Matisse, and cows on the farm.

In addition to her work there, Ms Bevan had also worked for ten years at the Vale Veterinary Group as a stock manager and was responsible for the purchasing and management of veterinary medicines.

She was also a published author, writing a book about her experiences at Combe Farm, titled “Knowing Daisy” which was published just before Christmas.