veterinary-pharmacist-found-dead-in-bull-pen-of-arabian-horse-farm-as-police-arrest-26-year-old-man-on-suspicion-of-murder

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a veterinary pharmacist was found dead in a bull pen at an Arabian horse farm in Devon.
Katherine Bevan, 53, was discovered at Combe Farm in Gittisham, near Honiton on January 3, but police only launched a murder investigation after a post mortem last Saturday.
She is understood to have worked there as a volunteer, caring for her horse, Matisse, and cows on the farm.
In addition to her work there, Ms Bevan had also worked for ten years at the Vale Veterinary Group as a stock manager and was responsible for the purchasing and management of veterinary medicines.
She was also a published author, writing a book about her experiences at Combe Farm, titled “Knowing Daisy” which was published just before Christmas.
The owner of the horse breeding farm paid tribute to her today, describing her as a “very special person.”
Michael Harris, who has been breeding and training show and endurance horses there for nearly 40 years, said: “Katherine was a very, very dear friend and a wonderful person. She was the most amazing person and we miss her so very much.
“Everyone here is obviously very upset but we have been told by the police we can not say anything at the moment.”
Nancy Abdel, 38, worked with her for a short period but says in that time the pair built a strong bond and news of her death is devastating.
She said: “Kate is by far is the most compassionate person I’ve ever met in my life. She was very bubbly and very cheerful, always finding the good in people and very forgiving.
“It’s so very sad that somebody as amazing as her with her life and all the amazing plans she had for the future will not now accomplish them. I’m devastated.”
At the time Ms Bevan’s body was discovered police initially said it was not being treated as suspicious and it was only two weeks later that police launched a murder investigation.
Emergency services say they were called to the scene on January 3, at 10.45pm, following concerns for the welfare of a woman.
Today, Devon and Cornwall Police said they had arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder and that he was still in police custody.