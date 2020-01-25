veterans-feeling-‘dumped-on-scrapheap’-as-british-legion-to-shut-portrush-respite-home

The sister of a former UDR man left brain-damaged by an IRA bomb has said she will find it difficult to continue selling Remembrance poppies following the Royal British Legion’s decision to close a respite home in Portrush.

After a period of consultation, The RBL’s board of trustees on Friday confirmed it will cease to operate Bennet House. It is one of four short break centres and home maintenance services in the UK that the charity will shut due to funding pressures.

Grant Weir was injured in an IRA attack on his patrol near Roslea in Fermanagh on July 17, 1979. Since she was 19, his sister Michele Nixon has been his full-time carer. She said the closure was hard to take.

“Grant has been going to Bennet House for years,” she said.

“The staff there loved him, he loved them.

“As his full-time carer, 24 hours a day for the past 40 years, it was a week of respite for both him and me. It was the only thing we’d ever got from the RBL and now it’s gone.

“Grant would have gone for the week with my aunt and cousin. It gave me a week to plan for and he always looked forward to getting away, for however short a time.”