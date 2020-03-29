veteran-singer-actress-paravai-muniyamma-passes-away-at-83-in-madurai

|

Published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17: 10 [IST]

Paravai Muniyamma passed away on Sunday (March 29) in Madurai due to age-related illness at the age of 83. The veteran folk singer and film actress breathed her last at her residence in the wee hours of the day. She is survived by her son who will be taking care of the last rites which will be held in the evening (today). Hailing from a village named Paravai, Muniyamma started her journey by singing at local temple functions and events. She rose to fame for her iconic song, Singam Pola from Chiyaan Vikram starrer Dhool. Muniyamma also made her acting debut in the 2003 film in a pivotal role. She then went on to be a part of more than 50 films as an actor and was mostly cast as a grandmother. The multi-hyphenate eventually went on to headline many local and international concerts as a part of a light music troupe (Lakshman Shruti). She even hosted a popular cooking show for a leading entertainment channel. The octogenarian was also awarded the Kalaimamani honour by the Tamil Nadu government in 2019. However, for quite some time now, the songstress had been battling multiple illnesses. Just last year, there were many rumours circulated about her death. But Paravai Muniyamma rubbished the rumour mongering by coming forward in person via a video message from her hospital. Back in 2015 too, the folk star fell seriously ill and was hospitalized for months together. Many Kollywood stars including actors Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan came forward and donated money to her treatment. The then CM of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa, had opened a 6-lakh rupee fixed deposit in her name for medical expenses.