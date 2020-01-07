veteran-rte-broadcaster-larry-gogan-dies-aged-81

RTE broadcaster Larry Gogan has died aged 81.

The veteran Irish DJ’s death was announced by RTE, with the Irish national broadcaster saying that Gogan had been ill in recent years.

Gogan joined RTE 2FM when the station opened in 1979, and remained there for the next 40 years.

The star left the station in January 2019, with 2FM being renamed Larry Gogan FM in recognition of his contribution to radio and the station itself.

However, he did not stop working, with Gogan going on to host a show on the digital station RTE Gold.

Gogan is survived by his five children and numerous grandchildren.