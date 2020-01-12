veteran-firefighter-killed-by-falling-tree-while-tackling-australian-wildfires

A decorated firefighter has been killed while battling wildfires in Australia, taking the death toll since the crisis began in September to 27.

Dad-of-two Bill Slade, 60, was killed by a falling tree on Saturday near Omeo, Victoria, the state where he had been commended for 40 years of service with Forest Fire Management in only November.

The death of Mr Slade, from Wonthaggi, Victoria, follows ‘conservative’ estimates suggesting that more than 1 billion animals have so far lost their lives in the blazes, amid concerns that certain species could be lost forever.

And it is feared that the both the human and animal death toll could yet rise further, with the bushfire season showing no sign of ending.

More than 10 million hectres of land have been burnt and thousands of Australians made homeless, with anger increasing at the government’s position on the environmental crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under blistering criticism for downplaying the need to address climate change, which experts say has helped supercharge the unprecedented blazes.

He initially downplayed the scale of the crisis and rejected concerns that the government is not doing enough.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated on Friday in Sydney, Melbourne and around the world, calling for Mr Morrison to be fired and for Australia to take tougher action on global warming.

Extinction Rebellion said demonstrations also took place in London, Sheffield, Bristol and Lambeth, as well as in 30 countries worldwide, from Argentina to Zambia.

More than 100 activists brandishing signs reading ‘burning earth’, ‘Scott Morrison is a fire starter’ and ‘wake up and smell the smoke’, demanded more action to tackle the fires outside the Australian high commission in London.

Meanwhile in Germany, the chief executive of Siemens said on Friday that the German engineering company will review its involvement in a controversial coal mine in Australia after climate activists called for it to pull out of the major project.

Forecasters have raised hopes that less severe in the next week or so could allow the authorities to consolidate containment lines around various fires that are likely to burn for weeks without heavy rainfall.

The reprieve could be the longest of the current fire season.