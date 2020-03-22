veteran-actor-director-visu-passes-away

Visu, the veteran actor-director who is best known for his socially awakening films, has passed away. The 74-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on March 22, Sunday. According to the sources, Visu, who was suffering from kidney-related issues from the past decade, was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The veteran actor-filmmaker is survived by wife Sundari and daughters, Lavanya, Sangeetha, and Kalpana. As per the latest updates, Visu’s final rites will be held in Chennai today (March 23, Monday).

The actor-director, who was born as Meenakshysundaram Ramasamy Viswanathan, adapted the screen name Visu when he joined the film industry as an assistant director to veteran filmmaker K Balachander. He was also an accomplished stage actor, and was a part of several Tamil stage plays of that time.

Visu later made a successful career as a screenwriter and penned some highly popular Tamil films, including the blockbuster Rajinikanth starters, Netrikann, Thillu Mullu, Mr. Bharath, Nallavanukku Nallavan, and so on. Later, he made his acting debut with the SP Muthuraman project Kudumbam Oru Kadambam, which was also penned by himself.

The multi-faceted talent later made his directorial debut with the Kanmani Poonga. His directorial venture Samsaram Athu Minsaram which was released in 1986 went on to become the first Tamil film to win the National Film Award for the Best Movie Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His last outing as an actor was in 2016, with the movie Manal Kayiru 2.

Also Read:

CONFIRMED: Master Trailer To Release On This Date; Details Inside!