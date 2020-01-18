vet-whose-prosthetic-legs-were-repossessed-is-getting-new-pair

January 18, 2020 | 3: 36pm

A decorated veteran whose prosthetic legs were repossessed just two days before Christmas is set to get a new pair.

Jerry Holliman, 69, of Collins, Miss., served in Vietnam and Iraq but lost his legs due to gangrene last year. Collins, who has survived cancer, kidney failure and diabetes — most of which he claims is from Agent Orange used in Vietnam — received his pair of prosthetic legs from Hanger, but they were taken away when the Department of Veterans Affairs refused to pay for them.

After the initial report came out, Holliman’s set of prosthetic legs were returned to him a few days later but, according to Fox News, Holliman was told Hangar “would no longer make the needed adjustments that allowed him to properly use the prosthetic legs until someone paid for them.”

According to Fox News, the VA told Holliman that the prosthetic legs were obtained as a private purchase so they couldn’t pay for them and was then told to use Medicare — which he refused as he would had to make a co-pay.

After his plight made headlines around the country, the VA said it would settle the dispute and is willing to make him a new set of prosthetic legs free of charge.

But Holliman, who received a Bronze Star Medal, said the damage is done — and they ruined his Christmas.

“It’s like somebody walked up to you and gave you a punch in the gut,” Holliman told Fox News. “Why would you come and take a veteran’s legs?”