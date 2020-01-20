vet-reported-to-police-for-animal-cruelty-after-dressing-dogs-in-snoods

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A vet was criticised after she dressed her six cocker spaniels in snoods to stop their ears getting in their food.

Kelly Roberts, 35, was reported to the police and RSPCA when she posted a video of her dogs in the colourful head protectors.

The spaniels, named Lola, Alfie, Sophie, Harry, Penny & Minnie, can all be seen wearing snoods which are wrapped around their ears as they look up at their owner.

Ms Roberts from Monmouthshire, in Wales, decided to use the headgear after becoming tired of having to clean sardines in tomato sauce out of her pets’ ears when they would eat.

But her solution was branded ‘cruel’ by some social media users.

The vet was told by one user: ‘The police and RSPCA have your twitter handle and video evidence and will be looking into it.’

Another person complained: ‘This isn’t a great idea. Dogs’ hearing should be unimpeded, it’s very sensitive and contributes to their feelings of wellbeing.’

Ms Roberts hit back at claims she was being cruel in a follow-up video she published showing the dogs not wearing snoods.

She uploaded the clip with the caption: ‘If anyone thinks my dogs are ‘frozen with fear’ or terrified, distraught or giving the side-eye in their snoods, well here they are rocking their ‘concentration face’ with no snoods while waiting for some dried liver. They got you good.’

Ms Roberts said today: ‘I think people should take a look at my other videos to see how my dogs behave and how they are treated in general, before making a judgement.

‘The look on their faces is not because of the snoods, it’s because they are focused!’

She added: ‘I haven’t heard anything from the police in terms of an “investigation” – only from individual police officers and dog handlers with 100% support for me.’