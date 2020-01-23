vesuvius-victims-at-herculaneum-had-much-more-painful-deaths-than-previously-thought,-british-scientists-find

Mount Vesuvius victims who died at Herculaneum had much more painful deaths than previously thought, British scientists have discovered.

It is commonly thought that people living in the seaside town, who fled to stone boat houses along the beachfront when the volcano erupted, were vaporised by the extreme heat of the volcanic eruption.

But new analysis of skeletons from the scene shows that they may have lived long enough to suffocate from the toxic fumes of the pyroclastic flow – the devastating, ultra fast stream of hot gas and volcanic matter which flows from some eruptions.

Archaeologists found that the structure of the skeletons and remaining collagen was inconsistent with vaporisation, suggesting that the bodies were not exposed to temperatures as extreme as expected.

The eruption of Vesuvius in AD79 famously buried the Roman town of Pompeii and the pyroclastic flow destroyed nearby Herculaneum. More than 340 people who took refuge in the town’s vaulted stone boathouses (fornici) perished.