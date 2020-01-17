‘very-fat’-sheep-yum-yum-is-rescued-by-fire-crews-after-getting-stuck

Fire crews were called to the rescue today when a ‘very fat’ sheep got stuck between a compost heap and a fence.

Two-year-old Yum Yum, who lives in Holbury with his best friend Tasty, found himself in a tight spot on Friday morning thanks to his overly inquisitive nature.

Thankfully, he was hoisted to safety by two animal rescue workers within an hour.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire Fire and Rescue crew said: ‘He was uninjured, and is now happily back in the care of his owner.’

The incident comes after a group of fearless dogs were filmed herding 80 sheep to safety during floods in Dorset in December.

Thanks to Bee, Ghost, Blaze, Jack, and Kea, the terrified animals made it back to dry land.