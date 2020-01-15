versace-renounces-use-of-kangaroo-leather-as-millions-of-marsupials-die-in-australian-bush-fires

The Italian fashion house Versace will no longer use kangaroo leather in its products, as millions of the animals are burnt to death by Australia’s sweeping bush fires.

The decision was taken some time ago, affecting the fashion brand’s 2019 collection, but only came to light this week.

It was not directly related to the devastating impact that Australia’s bush fires have had on kangaroos, koalas and other animals.

The move by Versace follows a campaign launched by Italian animal rights campaigns in the autumn, in which they protested against the number of kangaroos which are culled each year in the wild.

The campaign groups had called for Italian companies to boycott kangaroo products.

“We welcome Versace’s announcement,” said Simone Pavesi from LAV, an Italian animal welfare organisation.