Home NEWS Vermont bill would decriminalize adult prostitution

Vermont bill would decriminalize adult prostitution

By
Mary Smith
-
7
0
vermont-bill-would-decriminalize-adult-prostitution

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A bill has been proposed in the Vermont Legislature to decriminalize adult prostitution.

The legislation is co-sponsored by four female legislators. Rep. Selene Colburn, a Burlington progressive, said she thinks that decriminalizing sex work will improve safety and health of prostitutes, mynbc5.com reported.

I’m excited to get to work on this with @RepMaxineGrad and others! https://t.co/kclQLvhADw

— Selene Colburn (@selene_colburn) January 4, 2020

“The underlying question is do we need to criminalize consensual sex between adults on any terms?,” she said. Sex trafficking, exploitation and solicitation of minors will remain a serious felony, she said.

The bill is in the House Judiciary Committee.

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here