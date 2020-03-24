verdict-for-john-reid-lawsuit-against-netflix-and-ava-duvernay-revealed

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Netflix was going to court again over one of their programs. BET recently reported that Ava DuVernay, the creator of When They See Us, and Netflix, the company that helped produce and distribute the project, have beaten the lawsuit against them that argued they misrepresented the controversial Central Park 5 case.

In addition to the Linda Fairstein lawsuit against the streaming juggernauts, a former police officer also filed a lawsuit against the company.

John E. Reid, the plaintiff in the court case, was once a police officer who went on to fame for his interrogation technique called “Reid style.” John taught the tactic to other police officers all over the country. He claimed that When They See Us disparaged him and his technique in the process.

A judge, however, didn’t agree with the claim. The US District Court Judge, Manish Shah, said on Monday, on the 23rd of March, that Reid’s complaint was “dismissed,” because of the First Amendment’s protection of “non-factual assertions.”

Deadline was the first to report the news. As it was noted above, Linda Fairstein, the ex-prosecutor in the case against the Central Park 5 – the boys who were accused of raping and beating a woman in New York City’s Central Park – filed a suit against Netflix for depicting her as a virulent racist.

Furthermore, Linda Fairstein accused Netflix and Ava DuVernay of depicting her in such a way that was not consistent with reality. Viewers of the popular Netflix show know that it was based on four young black boys who were sent to juvenile detention centers and one to prison.

However, in 2002, evidence of their innocence was revealed and they were subsequently exonerated for their crimes. New York City paid $41 million in 2014 for their wrongful conviction.

Netflix has repeatedly found themselves in lawsuits over the last several years, including their suit against Andrew Colborn, the detective who claimed Making A Murderer misrepresented evidence for sensationalism. Colborn argued that the series tarnished his reputation and nearly ruined his life.



Post Views:

0





