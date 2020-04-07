venom-season-2:-are-you-prepared-for-the-fight-between-carnage-and-venom?-get-details-inside

After the success of Venom, Sony Marvel cinematic is entering with Venom season 2. And it is heading to blow the theatres shortly. It will be the third superhero movie by Sony Entertainment. It is directed by Andy Serkis and developed by Kelly Marcel.

Venom is an anecdote about how a reporter who was scrutinizing mysterious experiments gets involved with an alien symbiote and then the journey starts and unfolds.

Release date of Venom 2:

It is confirmed that Venom 2 will be released on October 2nd 2020 if all goes well. The first season hit theatres on 5 October 2018 and the second part is going to broadcast 2 years later.

The cast of Venom 2:

We can not visualize Venom’s role without Tom Hardy. The actor will be back as Venom and Eddie Brock. Woody Harrelson will be seen as Cletus Kasady aka Carnage. Anne Weying’s role will be played by Michelle William and Red Scott (Dan Lewis) will be the doctor and Anne’s boyfriend. We will see Naomie Harris as Shriek. Stefan Graham has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Plot of Venom 2:

The director of Venom 2 has confirmed the movie will be an extraordinary piece of cinema. He said that he cannot tell any idea related to the story now. but he has a very clear idea about the visual he wants to create on-screen and he will give the best experience to the audience.

Matt Tolmash the producer on both Venom and Venom2 informed that the sequel will focus on the relationship between Eddie and Venom. There is also the epic fight between Carnage and Venom to look forward to.

Part 3 of Venom ??

It is validated in the year 2018 that the Director had approved the cast of Venom 3. And if the second movie also proves to be a hit, we may get Venom 3 soon.